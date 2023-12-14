Startup CEO forces female assistant to sign ‘sex slave’ contract

New York: A female staffer has alleged that 45-year-old co-founder and former CEO of Tradeshift, Christian Lanng, forced her to sign a “sex contract” and inflicted “unwanted sexual horror” on her during her employment in the company, New York Post reported.

According to the lawsuit filed by the ex-employee, she was forced to sign a slavery contract by the CEO months after she was hired as his executive assistant. Under the contract, Lanng subjected the woman to “physical pain by various means, urinating on her and routinely penetrating her with foreign objects.”

The nine-page long lawsuit filed by the complainant stated details of the contract, terming Lanng as her “master”. The contract said that Doe must “always be sexually available for her master” and never refuse his advances.

The woman alleged “sex slavery contract” stipulated that she “must kneel” in front of her master in private, and ask if there is anything she can do for him, New York Post reported. It also said that the female employee can never refuse sex to her master.

Further, the contract allegedly had a clause which said that she needs to maintain her weight between 58-70 kgs, and should receive whatever physical punishment Lanng inflicted on her when he was angry or agitated.

The lawsuit also showed that the contract reads, “The slave agrees to submit completely to the master in all ways. There are no boundaries of place, time, or situation in which the slave may willfully refuse to obey the directive of the master without risking punishment.”

The woman said that she had signed the contract because she was afraid of being fired for not complying with the contract. Lanng was fired by the board on counts of “gross misconduct” after the reports of the sexual harassment case broke out.