SS Rajamouli joined the Salaar Army! Special interview of team Salaar with the director OUT NOW

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most prestigious and much-awaited action films to come out from the content creators who have served the masses with a variety of content including KGF Chapters 1 & 2 and Kantara. The film marks the promising collaboration between Baahubali superstar Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Since when the makers dropped the special promo of the interview team Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire with the giant filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the excitement among the fans and the audiences is at its peak.

Keeping up the excitement of fans high, the makers has now unveiled the 1 hour 3 minutes pre long interview session featuring the Salaar trio – Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and Prithviraj Sukumaran along with the filmmaker SS Rajamouli! The interview is an amalgamation of the fun and the insight into the world of Salaar.

The recently released trailer gives us an insight into the action-loaded world of the Salaar and also increases the excitement to watch the action-packed emotional drama on the Big Screens. As the makers named ‘The Final Punch’, the trailer hits a solid punch with all elements that are required to make a commercial potboiler Entertainer.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.