Srinagar Court Summons Farooq Abdullah In JKCA Money Laundering Case

Srinagar: A Srinagar court has summoned National Conference President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and others in the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) money laundering case.

Taking cognisance of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Dr Abdullah and others in the JKCA scam, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar yesterday issued the summons for August 27.

Dr Abdullah was questioned by the ED for over 3 hours in connection with this case on May 31.

The ED has alleged that despite the JKCA having a regular account, six new accounts were opened to park funds and finally siphon them off.

The ED alleged that this had been done under direction of Dr Abdullah, who was then the President of the JKCA and also the beneficiary of the siphoned-off funds.