CM Naveen Meets President-Elect Draupadi Murmu

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met President-elect Draupadi Murmu here on Sunday. The Chief Minister will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Murmu on Monday.

Naveen, who is on a four-day visit to the national capital, met Murmu along with Biju Janata Dal MPs.

Odisha CM congratulated President Murmu on a thumping victory in the President Election and wished her all the best ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

“I am pleased that the daughter of Odisha like her has been chosen to be the President of India”, said the Chief Minister after meeting Draupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as President of India in the Central Hall of Parliament at 10:15 AM tomorrow. The outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and the President-elect Droupadi Murmu will arrive in the Central Hall in a ceremonial procession.

The President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the Oath of Office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana followed by a 21-Gun Salute. The President will then deliver an address.