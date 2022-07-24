Two Bikes Collide Head-On In Malkangiri; 2 Killed, 2 Critically Hurt

Malkangiri: A fatal road accident between two motorcycles that occurred near MV-37 village under Karukonda block of Malkangiri district claimed the lives of two persons and left two others critically injured.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sudhuram Khara of RAC-16 village under Chitrakonda police station and Dumu Khemunda of Korukonda block. The seriously injured persons—Parashuram Khara of RAC-16, and Kushi Khilla of Taralakata village are reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to reports, the accident took place late in the afternoon when Sudhuram Khara of RAC-16 village was heading back to his village after buying a motorcycle from Malkangiri. In the meanwhile, two people from Taralakata village, who were coming from the opposite direction at a high speed hit Khara’s bike head-on.

The accident was so severe that two people died on the spot while 2 others were left battling for life.

Some locals and passersby who witnessed the accident called the ambulance and all the four involved in the accident were taken to the local hospital. While two have been declared dead, the condition of two others is stated to the critical.