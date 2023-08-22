Srimandir Parikrama Project Work To Be Completed By October End, Says SJTA Chief

Puri: The Srimandir Parikrama project, the work of which has reached final stage will be completed by the end of October, informed Ranjan Kumar Das, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Attending a review meeting of ABADHA (Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture) scheme, Das said the renovation and beautification of Raghunandan library, 18 mutts and two temples, which were demolished for the Parikrama project, will be started soon.

The corridor project will have total nine entry points. Two reception centres with a capacity to accommodate 3000 devotees will be constructed on the land of Emar Mutt near the SJTA office, he said.

The SJTA also decided to renovate Panchatirth pond, build residential quarters for the servitors and barrack for Jagannath Temple Police (JTPs). It has also been decided to construct the ramp at the north gate for the entry of Divyang devotees into the temple after the month of Karttika.