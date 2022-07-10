Sri Lanka Crisis: Ministers Harin Fernando And Manusha Nanayakkara Resign

Sri Lanka: Ministers Harin Fernando And Manusha Nanayakkara have resigned amongst the public unrest in the country. The citizens of Sri Lanka are infuriated with the economic crisis in the country, the people are demanding a better state of the country.

The President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his residence after the public protested outside.

Fernando and Nanayakkara were sworn in as the Minister of Tourism & Land and Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment, respectively, on May 29.

They had accepted the ministerial portfolios in the incumbent government without the support of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and their party membership was later suspended pending disciplinary action.

Announcing their resignation today, Fernando and Nanayakkara said they accepted ministerial portfolios in the government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to do their utmost to find solutions to the ongoing economic crisis as a positive response was not received from many political party leaders for a collective effort.

Their announcement came after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa informed the Speaker of Parliament that he intends to resign on the 13th of July (Wednesday).