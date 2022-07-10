Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh Are Now Married, See Pic

New Delhi: Actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh are married now. After dating for over a decade, the couple tied the knot in Agra on Saturday.

Payal wore a red lehenga choli set for their traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. She completed her bridal look with heavy jewellery and minimal make-up. Meanwhile, Sangram Singh wore a white-pastel sherwani.

Here are some pictures:

A day before their wedding in Agra, Payal and Sangram prayed at an ancient temple. Earlier, the couple also had various pre-wedding functions.

Payal met Sangram while participating in reality show Survivor India. After dating for few years, they got engaged in 2014.