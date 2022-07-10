Odisha CM Greets People On Eid-Ul-Adha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a tweet, CM Naveen said: “Warm greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha. May the Festival bring joy & prosperity in our lives, strengthen brotherhood and guide us on the path of peace, harmony & compassion. Eid Adha Mubarak.”