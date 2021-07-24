Sri Lanka Beat India By 3 Wickets In Final ODI

Colombo: Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets in the third and final one-dayer to lose the series 1-2 on Friday.

Chasing 227 for a win under D/L calculations, Sri Lanka reached the target with 48 balls to spare. They reached 227 for 7 in 39 overs.

Opener Avishka Fernando top-scored with 76 while one-down Bhanuka Rajapaksa contributed a 56-ball 65 to help Sri Lanka script the win.

For India, Rahul Chahar was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 54 runs.

The match was reduced to a 47-over-a-side affair after rain interruption in the first innings.

Dismantling India’s young batting line-up, Sri Lankan bowlers pushed men in blue to the back foot as the former bowled out them for 225 in 43.1 overs.

Now, the two teams will face off in 3-match T20I series starting July 25.