No COVID-19 Vaccination In Balasore, Koraput & Sonepur Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: There will be no COVID-19 vaccination sessions in three districts of Odisha- Balasore, Koraput, and Sonepur tomorrow.
As many as 829 vaccination session sites will be operational on Saturday. However, vaccination sessions could not be planned in these three districts in advance, official sources informed.
Vaccine availability till 23rd July, 2021
- Covishield (GoI): 8,74,830
- Covaxin (GoI): 63,870
COVID-19 Vaccination Report, Odisha till 23rd July, 2021
TOTAL ACTIVE SITES: 905 (of which 63 are Covaxin)
TOTAL BENEFICIARIES VACCINATED: 123683
- HCW vaccinated (1st dose): 34
- HCW vaccinated (2nd dose): 1230
- FLW vaccinated (1st dose): 238
- FLW vaccinated (2nd dose): 1907
- Age 18-44 years (1st Dose): 51928
- Age 18-44 years (2nd dose): 12295
- Age 45 years & above (1st Dose): 17954
- Age 45 years & above (2nd dose): 38097
- Pregnant Women Vaccinated : 1091
Cumulative
- HCW (1st dose): 350482 (93.0 %)
- HCW (2nd dose): 274481 (81.4 %)
- FLW (1st dose): 343919 (91.4 %)
- FLW (2nd dose): 218429 (84.5 %)
- Age 18-44 years (1st Dose): 4341378 (22.4 %)
- Age 18-44 years (2nd dose): 297860
- Age 45 years & above (1st Dose): 6447359 ( 55.6 %)
- Age 45 years & above (2nd dose): 2850901
- Pregnant Women Vaccinated : 12231
Total doses administered till date: 15124809