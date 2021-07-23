No COVID-19 Vaccination In Balasore, Koraput & Sonepur Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: There will be no COVID-19 vaccination sessions in three districts of Odisha- Balasore, Koraput, and Sonepur tomorrow.

As many as 829 vaccination session sites will be operational on Saturday. However, vaccination sessions could not be planned in these three districts in advance, official sources informed.

Vaccine availability till 23rd July, 2021

Covishield (GoI): 8,74,830

Covaxin (GoI): 63,870

COVID-19 Vaccination Report, Odisha till 23rd July, 2021

TOTAL ACTIVE SITES: 905 (of which 63 are Covaxin)

TOTAL BENEFICIARIES VACCINATED: 123683

HCW vaccinated (1st dose): 34

HCW vaccinated (2nd dose): 1230

FLW vaccinated (1st dose): 238

FLW vaccinated (2nd dose): 1907

Age 18-44 years (1st Dose): 51928

Age 18-44 years (2nd dose): 12295

Age 45 years & above (1st Dose): 17954

Age 45 years & above (2nd dose): 38097

Pregnant Women Vaccinated : 1091

Cumulative

HCW (1st dose): 350482 (93.0 %)

HCW (2nd dose): 274481 (81.4 %)

FLW (1st dose): 343919 (91.4 %)

FLW (2nd dose): 218429 (84.5 %)

Age 18-44 years (1st Dose): 4341378 (22.4 %)

Age 18-44 years (2nd dose): 297860

Age 45 years & above (1st Dose): 6447359 ( 55.6 %)

Age 45 years & above (2nd dose): 2850901

Pregnant Women Vaccinated : 12231

Total doses administered till date: 15124809