YouTuber Cho Jang-mi and volleyball player Kim In-hyeok
South Korea: High-profile suicides trigger cyber-bullying petition

By Haraprasad Das
Seoul: Thousands in South Korea have signed a petition calling for more action on cyber-bullying in the wake of two celebrity deaths.

Both volleyball player Kim In-hyeok and YouTuber Cho Jang-mi, who died within a day of each other, are thought to have taken their own lives.

Both had been targeted with hate comments online.

Cyber-bullying of well-known figures is a big issue in South Korea and several celebrities have killed themselves.

