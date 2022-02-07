Korean Twitch Streamer Takes Her Own Life Over “Bullying”

Seoul: On February 5, 2022 around 3:30AM KST, popular female Twitch streamer BJ Jammi‘s alleged uncle shared an unexpected update on Jammi’s TGD page (an online community site for Twitch users).

According to the uncle’s update, Jammi—whose full name is Jo Jang Mi—had died by suicide sometime in late January 2022. Also in the update, the uncle identified Jammi’s severe depression, caused by the years of hateful comments and malicious rumors, as the cause of her death.

“Hello, I am Jang-mi’s uncle, and I am writing to inform everyone that BJ Jammi has ended her own life,” according to the post on the BJ Jammi’s Twitch account. “The cause of her death was depression, which occurred due to large amounts of hateful comments and rumors about her.”

A Blue House petition was posted Saturday asking the government to punish those making the negative comments.

The petition received support from 30,000 people in a single day.

As of Sunday, Jo had some 160,000 subscribers on Twitch and 130,000 subscribers on YouTube.