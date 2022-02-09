Captain America Chris Evans’s Lightyear Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The full trailer of Disney’s most awaited animation feature Lightyear is out now. The lead role of Buzz Lightyear is being played by the star of Captain America.

Chris Evan took to social media to share the Lightyear teaser trailer. He wrote, “I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind (sic).” He also added a blue heart, a spacecraft and a shooting star emoji in his caption.

Check out the post below:

I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind

💙🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/bq5573GcrM — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2021

The video shows Lightyear preparing for his inaugural space adventure. Chris Evans has lent his voice for the titular character of Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming film. Directed by Angus MacLane, Lightyear will follow how the young test pilot became a space ranger and hero.

Talking about the film, Lightyear is a sci-fi action-adventure film that presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear. The film releases on June 17 this year.