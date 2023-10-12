Soundarya Sharma becomes first actress to share screen with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar!

Soundarya Sharma is breaking the internet right now for all the right reasons. The actress is known for her beauty and talent, but with each passing day, she is making great achievements!

Soundarya Sharma is the first actress to officially share the screen with the superstar trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan. The beautiful actress is a part of an advertisement for the brand ‘Vimal Elaichi’ and as expected, the video went viral everywhere on the internet and social media within no time. This is the right platform for an outstanding talent like Soundarya Sharma and all her fans are very proud of her for this unique achievement.

Regarding the same, Soundarya Sharma tells that, “I am grateful for the privilege of sharing the same screen space with three superstars of our country.”

Being the only girl chosen to act with three B-town superstars is no easy task and it is no surprise that Soundarya must have faced a really tough time to achieve this success.

As soon as the ad started streaming, Soundarya, as expected, it is going viral. Be it social media fan pages or cute and adorable meme pages, Soundarya is literally everywhere and we think she deserves it. Congratulations to Soundarya for being the only actress to act with these three superstars in the same frame. May they keep up the good work! Stay tuned for more updates.