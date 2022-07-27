Sonia Gandhi questioned by ED for 6 hours, called again today

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi’s second round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case brought Congress leaders and workers to the streets on Tuesday. She will appear for a third round of questioning today.

On Tuesday, Sonia was questioned for over six hours before allowing her to leave.

With Congress leaders clashing with the police amid protests, security has been ramped up outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters. Senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal, were detained at Kingsway Camp on Tuesday and later released. Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV and other party members were allegedly manhandled by police on Akbar Road and Vijay Chowk. An enquiry has been initiated by the Delhi Police against the personnel who allegedly assaulted Srinivas and other leaders.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has expressed her inability to explain the transactions that facilitated the takeover of the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of National Herald and other party publications, by Young Indian in which she and son Rahul hold a controlling stake.

She said that Motilal Vora, the late former party treasurer, alone knew about the details of the transactions between Congress, AJL and Young Indian, ED sources said.

Sonia Gandhi was asked to respond to a set of nearly 30 questions around her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and the Young Indian Pvt Ltd, officials said.