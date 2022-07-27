CHSE 12th Result Science, Commerce Stream Today: Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the Odisha CHSE Result 2022 Science, Commerce stream exams will be announced at 4 PM today.

Students can check the CHSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream on the websites- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. To download Odisha CHSE 12th result 2022 scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link and enter the registration number, and roll number. CHSE Result 2022 Class 12 scorecards will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further references.

Here’s How To Check