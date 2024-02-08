Six Women Labourers Buried Alive In Building Collapse In Udhagamandalam, Two Critical

Udhagamandalam: At least six women labourers were killed after being buried under the debris when an abandoned building in Tamil Nadu’s Udhagamandalam collapsed, leading to a landslide, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Gandhi Nagar, Love Dale, in Udhagamandalam, trapping 15 labourers, including women.

The deceased women are identified as Sakila (30), Bhagya (36), Sangeeta (35), Radha (38), Muthulakshmi (36), and Uma (35).

Local people and rescue services initially rescued seven people from the debris but eight people remained trapped inside, out of which six women died. Two of the injured were critical and admitted to Ooty General Hospital.

Construction workers at the site told media persons said they were building a retaining wall below an overhanging cliff which towered around 25 feet above the construction site.

According to rescuers, an abandoned public toilet on the cliff is said to have collapsed on top of the workers, along with a portion of the cliff.