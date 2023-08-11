Shehbaz Sharif Admits Getting Military Support To Run Govt

Islamabad: Pakistan’s outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that even his government could not run without the support from the military, reflecting its key role in the coup-prone country’s politics.

When Sharif was the Opposition leader, he used to criticise his predecessor Imran Khan for running a hybrid regime. But after coming to power, he adopted the same pattern.

In an interview with Pakistan’s Geo News broadcast on Thursday, when the anchor pointed out that Pakistan was among the most prominent examples of hybrid regimes in the world today, Sharif said that Imran Khan had relied heavily on the former Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Khan also received military support during his tenure. His government was a blend of various components, despite his accusations against others for the same. Every government requires backing from key sectors, including the military,” Sharif said.

The military, commonly known as the establishment, has run Pakistan directly for almost half of its history since partition in 1947.

For the rest of the half, it called the shots from behind the curtains, controlling the politics of the country.