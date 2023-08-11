Decomposed body of minor girl recovered in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The decomposed body of a minor girl was recovered from the Housing Board area in Nandan Vihar under Infocity police station on Friday evening.

The minor girl, between the age of 10 to 12 years, was found dead between two septic tanks. However, the cops are yet to establish the identity of the deceased minor girl.

It is assumed that someone killed the girl and dumped her in such an abandoned place. However, there were no injury marks on the body which was recovered in a decomposed state.

Since the identity of the minor could not be found, the police have only registered a case of death and are interrogating the local people.

The police have started an investigation into how and under what circumstances the minor died.