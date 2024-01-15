Sheel Vardhan Singh, Former IPS Officer Takes Oath Of Office And Secrecy As Member, UPSC

New Delhi: Sheel Vardhan Singh, former IPS officer, took the oath of Office and Secrecy as a Member, of UPSC on Monday in the Central Hall, Main Building of UPSC. The oath was administered to Singh by the UPSC Chairman Dr Manoj Soni.

Sheel Vardhan Singh is a seasoned Intelligence expert, known for strategic thinking, and expertise in Global Security Scenarios and Internal Security. He was Director General of CISF from November 2021 to December 2023 where he provided visionary leadership enhancing Security across the vital Industrial Sector.

Shri Sheel Vardhan Singh has served in all theatres of National Security, contributing to the highest level of Intelligence gathering, analysis and National Security policy formulation. He strengthened India’s International Security posture during his posting at the Indian High Commission Dhaka.

He was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in the year 2004 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in the year 2010.