Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan leaked online for free download hours after release

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was released on Thursday. While audience stormed theatres to watch Jawan across the country, the eagerly-awaited action film fell prey to piracy. Within hours of its release, Jawan was leaked online and the movie is now available for free download on apps such as Telegram and torrent websites.

Shah Rukh Khan fans are disappointed that Jawan can be streamed in medium quality on several websites. Some were worried the film’s leak will impact its box office performance. A fan tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan, it’s too bad. Someone leaked your new movie Jawan today. I think it’s too bad for collection and record, so please do something. Jawan movie available in internet.”

Tagging union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur as well as Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter (X), a person wrote, “Which law have you made? Right now no one is following that law. Jawan has been released today, and after some time it has been leaked online. The film industry suffers huge losses due to movies being leaked online.”