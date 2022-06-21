SFJ’s Gurpatwant Pannu Booked For Spreading Hatred, Disturbing Peace

Chandigarh: Police here have booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the US-based self-styled founder of banned Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for trying to spread hatred and enmity among communities and conspiring to disturb the peace of Punjab state.

According to reports, Pannu has been booked under sections 153 A, 153 B ,120 B , section 13, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and section 3 of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement to Public Property Act.

On the night of June 19 and 20, some slogans such as “Referendum 20-20, January 2023 and Punjab da hall Khalistan SFJ 26 January” were written on the back gate and wall of Shri Kali Mata Mandir in Punjab’s Sangrur with black spray paint.

A video went viral on social media in which Gurpatwant Pannu took responsibility for the act.