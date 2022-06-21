Check Out Fuel Prices In Twin Cities  

Bhubaneswar: The fuel prices have witnessed minor changes in the state capital city, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The petrol price stands at Rs 103.19 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre today.

Earlier on Monday, the petrol and diesel rate was recorded at Rs 103.18 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 94.75 per litre.

The petrol and diesel rates in Odisha’s silver city Cuttack have not changed in the last 24 hours and are recorded at Rs 103.71 and Rs 95.25 respectively. The petrol rate in Odisha’s Malkangiri is recorded at Rs 108.92 per litre while the diesel rate is at Rs 100.30 per litre.