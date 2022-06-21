China: Thousands Evacuated After Heaviest Rains In Decades

Beijing: Hundreds of thousands of people were forced to evacuate after heaviest rainfall in decades triggered floods and landslides in southern China.

According to China’s National Meteorological Center, the average rainfall in Guangdong, Fujian and Guangxi provinces between early May and the middle of June reached 621 millimetres (24 inches), the highest since 1961.

In neighbouring Guangxi region, muddy water was seen flooding urban areas and emergency rescuers were seen evacuating villagers on rubber dinghies, according to state media images.

Guangdong authorities said on Monday that more than 200,000 people have been evacuated over the course of the disaster, and that the damage so far is estimated at 1.7 billion yuan ($254 million).

The evacuees were among almost 480,000 people impacted by the rains and floods, according to the officials.

Shaoguan issued a red flood alert—the most serious—Tuesday morning, after multiple rural counties and the major city of Foshan upgraded their flood warnings in recent days.

Guangxi was hit by the heaviest floods since 2005, local media reported.

While Jiangxi province issued a red alert for flooding on Monday, in Fujian, more than 220,000 people have been evacuated since the beginning of this month because of floods.