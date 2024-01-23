Several Injured As Pvt Bus Crashes Into OSRTC Bus In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Several passengers including the drivers sustained injuries after a private bus crashed into the OSRTC bus at the Vani Vihar over-bridge on Tuesday.

According to sources, the crash took place when the OSRTC bus slowed down at a stop to drop passengers. It is suspected that the driver of the private bus failed to spot the OSRTC bus, owing to dense fog and low visibility. The driver of the private bus later claimed that his vehicle had a brake fail.

All the injured have been admitted to Capital Hospital for treatment. Police on receiving information, rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.