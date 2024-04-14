Seven Including 2 Kids Burnt Alive in Rajasthan Road Accident

Rajasthan: In a tragic incident on Sunday, seven people, including two children aged 4 and 7, were burnt alive on the Churu-Salasar state highway in Rajasthan. The victims’ car caught fire after being hit by a truck, said the police.

Witnesses reported a blast and subsequent fire and immediately alerted the police. The fire brigade was soon informed and managed to extinguish the fire. The family was returning from the Salasar Balaji temple after offering prayers when the accident occurred.

The victims were residents of Meerut city in Uttar Pradesh, have been identified as Neelam Goyal, Ashutosh Goyal, Manju Bindal, Hardik Bindal, Swati Bindal, Diksha and a four-year-old child.

The car was equipped with a gas kit, while the truck was loaded with cotton. As the bodies were being recovered, a half-burnt mobile phone was found. Police extracted its SIM card and inserted it into another phone. A woman called shortly after, saying that she had been trying to reach her mother who was returning from Salasar Balaji. This call helped the police identify the deceased.