Services Of Several Special Trains Extended: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of the general public, especially passengers and keeping in view the demands in important routes, the Railways has decided to extend the services of existing Special Trains for more trips, the ECoR said today.

Apart from this, some more Special Trains have also been decided to run through ECoR towards different destinations, to clear additional rush of passengers in the winter peak time, the ECoR added.

The Special Trains are:-

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Special:

08579/08580 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Special leaving from Visakhapatnam every Wednesday and leaving from Secunderabad every Thursday will now run up to 1st February’2024.

Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Special:

08583/08584 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Special leaving from Visakhapatnam every Monday and leaving from Tirupati every Tuesday will now run up to 30th January’2024.

Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Special:

08543/08544 Visakhapatnam-SMVT Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Special leaving from Visakhapatnam every Sunday and leaving from SMVT Bengaluru every Monday will now run up to 29th January’2024.

Srikakulam Road-Kollam Special:

08537/08538 Srikakulam Road-Kollam-Srikakulam Road Special from Srikakulam Road will leave at 1100hrs on every Saturdays from 25th November 2023 to 27th January 2024. In the return direction, this train will leave from Kollam at 1935hrs on every Sunday from 26th November 2023 to 28th January.

Visakhapatnam-Kollam Special:

08539/08540 Visakhapatnam-Kollam-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam will leave at 0820hrs on every Wednesday from 29th November 2023 to 31st January 2024. In the return direction, this train will leave from Kollam at 1935hrs every Thursday from 30th November 2023 to 1st February 2024.

Puri-Patna-Puri Special:

08439/08440 Puri-Patna-Puri Special leaving from Puri at 1455hrs every Saturday and leaving from Patna at 1345hrs every Sunday will now run up to 30th December 2023.

Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special:

02832/02831 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special leaving from Puri at 2025hrs and leaving from Patna at 1600hrs will now run up to 30th December, 2023.

Puri-Bhanjapur-Puri Special:

08011/08012 Bhanjapur (Baripada)-Puri- Bhanjapur Special leaving Bhanjapur every Thursday & Saturday and leaving Puri every Friday & Sunday has been extended to run up to 31st December 2023.

Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi Special:

02837/02838 Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi Special leaving Santragachhi every Friday and leaving Puri every Saturday has been extended to run up to 30th December 2023.

Sambalpur-Erode-Sambalpur Special:

08311/08312 Sambalpur-Erode-Sambalpur Special leaving from Sambalpur every Wednesday and leaving from Erode every Friday will now run up to 1st March 2024.

Reviewing the Passenger Profile Management, it is seen that, the trains of the above routes are running with additional passengers. In view of this, it has been decided to run more trains on important routes originating from ECoR jurisdiction.