3,732 Nursing Officers Join Healthcare Service In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 3,732 Nursing Officers have joined the various medical colleges and hospitals of the state in an induction programme organised at the Kalinga Stadium here today.

Attending the programme on this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised the newly joined Nursing Officers to follow the ideals of Pandit Gopabandhu Das, Florence Nightingale and Mother Teresa. The Chief Minister said that if they work in the ideals of these idols with selflessness and determination, they can create a unique identity for themselves.

Congratulating the new officers and their families for joining a great service like patient care, the Chief Minister said that the basic mantra of our health service is that every life is precious and we are working with this ideal.

Advising that nursing officers have a major responsibility in this regard, he said that it is their responsibility to ensure that every person gets quality healthcare service. “You alone can instill hope in the patient. Your dedication and service can raise the confidence of the patient,” he said.

He also praised the doctors and nursing officers for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the nursing officers had a huge role in the success of the Covid management.

Highlighting the 5T initiative of the state government, he said that our health care system has become effective through this policy. Today everyone can feel the transformation in healthcare in government hospitals. Rich and poor today everyone is getting quality medical facilities for free in government hospitals. The Chief Minister said that it is very encouraging that the ‘Mo Sarkar’ system in the healthcare sector is getting a lot of positive feedback.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari, who was present at the event, said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, we have always made efforts to provide adequate and better quality health services to the people of the state. He said that the provision of quality healthcare to all has been ensured through the establishment of new medical colleges, improvement of health infrastructure and new recruitment.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian exchanged views with the newly appointed nursing officers and said that as you are happy to join the new job today, you should also try to make the person who comes to you for treatment happy by serving them well.

Chief Secretary Mr PK Jena said that the new recruitment of 3732 Nursing Officers will further strengthen the healthcare sector and help in achieving goals. He advised everyone to work with determination.

Among the newly recruited Nursing Officers, Lipsa Naik of Sundergarh Government Medical College, Dibyajyoti Khanda of Mayurbhanj and Mita Bohidar of Puri Sree Jagannath Medical College narrated their experience in the recruitment process and said that as their recruitment process was completed smoothly and in a short period of time. They said that they would work dedicatedly to build ‘Sustha Odisha Sukhi Odisha’.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Shalini Pandit delivered the welcome speech and Dr Ramchandra Raut, Director of Nursing gave the vote of thanks.