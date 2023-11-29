NUA Odisha’s Steering Committee Charts Course for District-Level Skill Revolution

Bhubaneswar: In a strategic milestone, the steering committee of NUA Odisha convened under the chairpersonship of Principal Secretary Smt. Usha Padhee, IAS outlining the roadmap for decentralized skilling, district skill development, and ground-breaking special projects at the district level at Kharavel Bhavan, Bhubaneswar.

The steering committee with NUA Odisha by taking skills to the grassroots aimed to tap into the latent potential of every district, fostering a robust and diverse workforce.

Discussions centred on the formulation of district-specific skill development programs, aligning opportunities with the unique needs of each locality. The steering committee emphasized the importance of empowering communities by tailoring initiatives to harness the inherent talent and potential of the local workforce.

A significant highlight of the meeting was the emphasis on special projects at the district level. These projects, carefully curated to address specific challenges within each district, underscore NUA Odisha’s commitment to creating impactful, sustainable change. The steering committee expressed enthusiasm for projects designed to unlock the untapped potential of communities.

The steering committee collectively underscored the importance of NUA Odisha’s district-level approach, viewing it as a catalyst for inclusive growth. The initiatives discussed during the meeting are poised to transform Odisha into a hub of skilled professionals, ensuring that no community is left behind in the journey towards progress.

Stakeholders, communities, and individuals are invited to actively participate in the implementation of these visionary initiatives. NUA Odisha beckons all to join hands in shaping a future where skill development is democratized and accessible to every Odia.

As NUA Odisha propels forward with its district-level skill revolution, stakeholders and the public are encouraged to follow the journey and contribute to the realization of a more skilled, empowered, and prosperous Odisha.

Catalysing overall socio-economic development in the state, the meeting was attended by Director, Skill Development cum Employment, Mission Director NUA Odisha, Additional Secretary and other officers from different departments.