Senior National Volleyball Championship 2020-21 Kicks Off Today

Bhubaneswar: The 69th Senior National Volleyball (Men & Women) Championship 2020-21 is all set to be held under the aegis of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT Deemed to be University from 05th – 11th March 2021.

For the first time in the history of Indian volleyball, Odisha will be hosting the senior national championship consecutively after successfully conducting the 68th Senior National Volleyball (M&W) Championship last year.

Also for the first time all the matches would be played in Indoor courts with live streaming.

The Championship will feature more than 1200 Men & Women volleyball players from 28 states and 8 union territories. For the first time the union territory Ladakh team have been participating with proper permission from President, VFI.

The Indian Volleyball team for the upcoming Asian Championship and other international meets would be selected through this championship.

The selection committee for the Indian Volleyball Men Team consists of Shri. G.E. Sridharan, Dronacharya Awardee, Arjuna Awardee & Present Coach of Indian Volleyball Team; Dr. Dalel Singh, Arjuna Awardee and Shri Jagir Singh Randhawa. The selection committee for the Indian Volleyball Women Team consists of Shri Ajay Jangra from SAI, Shri. Daljeet Singh, and Ms. Vaishali Phadtare, Present Coach of Indian Volleyball Team. Shri Prakash Roy and Shri A. Ramana Rao, Dronacharya Awardee & Arjuna Awardee will be the coordinator of both the selection committees.

The championship would be conducted as per COVID guidelines of Govt. of Odisha. The Inaugural Ceremony will be held at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT-DU on 05th March on the birth anniversary of legendary Late Shri Biju Patnaik, Former Chief Minister of Odisha.

The Inaugural Ceremony will be attended by Shri. Tusharkanti Behera, Minister Sports & Youth Services and Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of Odisha as Chief Guest; Shri. Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS, Principal Secretary, Sports & Youth Service Department and Tourism Department, Govt. of Odisha as Guest of Eminence; Shri. Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, Zonal Executive Vice-President and Member Board of Administration, AVC and CEO, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) and Shri Anil Choudhary, Secretary General, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) as Guests of Honour.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble MP, Kandhamal; President, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) and Founder, KIIT & KISS will preside over the Inaugural Ceremony.