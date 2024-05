Firecracker Explosion Blows Off Asbestos Roof Of House In Khurda, One Critical

Khurda: A man sustained critical injuries and the asbestos roof of a house was blown away in a firecracker explosion in Khurda district on Friday.

The explosion occurred while the man was making firecrackers in a manufacturing unit in Lekhanpur village under Baghamari police limits. The man was admitted to the hospital for treatment.