Season’s 3rd ‘Patha Utsav’ In Bhubaneswar Concludes

Bhubaneswar: Today marked the conclusion of the third Patha Utsav, a popular street event, in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

The event started with a performance by Bollywood singer Sasank Sekhar, followed by a presentation by world-renowned dance guru Saswat Joshi and his group.

Bhubaneswar-based cultural organization Sizzlers Dance Group and singer Antara Chakraborty also presented their performances mesmerising the audiences.

Despite foggy weather and an overcast sky, a large number of people, including senior citizens, turned up for the Patha Utsav. The road from Kala Bumi to Madhusudan Park was filled with people and entertaining shows that continued from 8 am to 10 am.

The Bhubaneswar Got Talent stage was another highlight of the festival, along with other activities such as ghazal, health camp, kiddo kingdom, wellness corner, jumba show, craft zone, open gym, roller skating, yoga, and street dance.

The event was graced by Minister Ashok Chandra Panda and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, among other prominent guests.