From Pilgrimage to Progress: Ayodhya’s Transformation through the Eyes of its People

New Delhi: For generations, Ayodhya has resonated with religious significance, serving as the birthplace of Lord Ram and acting as a spiritual hub for millions worldwide.

However, recent years have witnessed a remarkable transformation, with the city’s destiny intricately woven into the fabric of progress and development.

The careful planning and execution of developmental initiatives have paved the way for the city’s resurgence, transforming it into a beacon of culture and prosperity.

Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Local Shopkeeper

Rajesh Kumar Gupta, a shop owner from Ayodhya, shared his story of prosperity after the Ram Mandir construction. He said that before the temple construction, there was hardly any demand for his goods and his income was meagre. However, in recent times, Ayodhya became a hub of pilgrims and tourists, which increased the demand for his goods and subsequently, his income has seen a surge. Gupta says that he used to make only ₹300-400 a day, but after the grand Ram temple was announced, his income soared to ₹1000-1500 a day.

Shyam Lal Das, Local Resident

Ayodhya’s transformation extends beyond the temple project. As mentioned by a resident of Ayodhya, Shyam Lal Das, Ayodhya has become a symbol of cleanliness. Compared to the earlier times, now, you can yourself see the sparkling clean streets and neatly lined bins, thanks to the vigilant Ayodhya Nagar Nigam employees” Shri Das added.

He also proudly showcases a nearby Sulabh toilet complex, symbolizing Ayodhya’s commitment to improved sanitation.

R.K. Nath Yogi, Paltu Das Akhara saint

R.K. Nath Yogi, a saint from Paltu Das Akhara, describes the transformation of the ghats on the sacred river Saryu.

He said that earlier, there were no well-built ghats. People had to struggle a lot to reach the river. But now things have improved and a strong infrastructure around the river is being built. R.K. Nath Yogi said with emotion, “This place is heaven now.”

As the city prepares to witness the historic inauguration, these testimonies echo the sentiments of a community that has embraced change with open arms.

The Ram Mandir stands tall, not just as a monument or a place of worship but as a symbol of a unified transformative journey of Ayodhya and its people.