Bahanaga Train Tragedy: Station Master, Traffic Inspector Dismissed From Service

Bhubaneswar: The station master and traffic inspector of Bahanaga Bazaar station in Odisha’s Balasore district were dismissed from service by the Indian Railways due to their involvement in a triple train tragedy.

The accident resulted in the death of 294 people and left over 1,200 injured on June 2. The South-Eastern Railway (SER) suspended seven Railway employees, three of whom were later arrested by the CBI after it took over the investigation into the case.

The employees included senior signalling section engineers Arun Kumar Mohanta & Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar. The other four suspended employees were a signal technician, a traffic inspector, and an assistant divisional signal and telecommunication engineer.

The CBI took over the investigation from the Government Railway Police (GRP) on the recommendation of the Railway Board, following several theories that emerged over the cause of the accident.