SC asks K Kavitha to approach trial court for bail in excise policy case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha to approach the trial court for bail in the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi asked Kavitha to approach the trial court, saying it is a practice that this court is following and that cannot bypass the protocol, reported PTI.

It, however, issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on her petition challenging provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act under which she was arrested on March 15.

“The petition challenging the provisions will come up with the pending matters,” the bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Kavitha, according to PTI.

During the hearing, Sibal told the bench that people are being arrested on the basis of an approver’s statement. The court, however, said it is not going into the merit of the case at the moment.