Odisha Governor, CM Condole Demise Of Damodar Rout

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today expressed grief over the demise of veteran politician and former Odisha Minister Damodar Rout.

“The Hon’ble Governor has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former minister and senior politician Damodar Raut and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and followers,” the Governor’s ‘X’ handle posted.

“I am saddened to learn about the demise of senior Biju Janata Party leader and former minister Damodar Raut. This is an irreparable loss in Odisha politics. His work for the service and betterment of the people will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members,” the CM posted on ‘X’.