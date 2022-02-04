Sanjay Leela Bhansali Directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Trailer Out! 

Mumbai: The trailer of the most anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi has been released on Saturday. The actress took to social media to share the official trailer of the film. She captioned it, “GANGUBAI ZINDABAD Trailer out now. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb (sic).”

Take a look at the trailer:

In the trailer, Alia Bhatt is fierce and full of swag. In a powerful speech, Alia’s Gangubai is heard saying, “Arrey jab shakti, sampatti aur sadbuddhi, teeno auratein hai toh inn mardon ko kis baat ka ghuroor.”

Talking about the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is produced by Jayantilal Gada. Besides Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari. The upcoming film narrates the story of a woman named Ganga, played by Alia, who becomes a madame named Gangubai in the red light area of Kamathipura. The story shows how she rose to power, fighting one challenge after another.