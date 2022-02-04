ASI Caught Red-Handed While Taking Rs 5K Bribe From Eatery Owner

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Friday caught an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) red-handed while demanding and receiving a Rs 5,000 bribe from the owner of an eatery in the city.

According to reports, the accused ASI, Rabi Sahu, posted at Mancheswar Police Station, was caught today by Vigilance sleuths while he was receiving the bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

Sahu extorted the money by threatening the eatery owner to frame him in another case. The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Sahu and seized, said the Odisha Vigilance.

Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS has registered a case (2/2022) U/s 7 PC Amd Act 2018 in this connection and further investigation is underway, the Vigilance added.