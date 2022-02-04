Oppo Reno 7 5G Series launched In India: Check Prices 

New Delhi: The Oppo Reno 7 series has finally launched in India and there are two phones, namely, the Oppo Reno 7 5G and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. They both come with 90Hz AMOLED displays upfront with a left-cornered cutout for the selfie camera. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

OPPO RENO 7 5G, RENO 7 PRO 5G Price And Availability

Oppo Reno 7 carries a price tag of ₹28,999 and will be available from February 17 while the Reno 7 Pro 5G would cost you ₹39,999 and be available from February 8. The online retailer for the new Oppo phones is Flipkart. The launch offers include up to 10% cashback with select bank cards and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI purchase option

OPPO RENO 7 5G SPECS

Reno 7 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 430nits of brightness (typical), or 600nits of brightness while playing HDR content. It has got Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Towards the top left corner, there is a punch-hole cutout that houses its 16MP selfie clicker. Flip to the back, and there is a 48MP triplet consisting of a 2MP depth-sensing unit and a 2MP macro module. It supports up to 4K30fps recording from the main camera. Unlock the device and you’d be interacting with Android 11 based ColorOS 12 software. It is laid on top of a Dimensity 900 chipset. The internals also includes 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and a 4500mAh battery. The device supports 33W fast charging. Other goodies in the mix are dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 2.0 port, and GPS with A-GPS. You can pick it in Black, Blue, and Gold colors.