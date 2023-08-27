Sand Excavation From Konark Sun Temple Begins

Konark : The sand removal process from the sanctum Santorum of world famous sun temple has commenced.

The sand excavation had started on January 3 and continued till March. Now, iron beams have been installed at the north and west corners of the temple after making foundation for the lift. Advanced technology will be used to remove the sand from the top to bottom of the temple safely.

During this work, special attention will be given to Temple artifact. Jagmohan gate will be opened for tourists after sand extraction is completed. In September, the construction department of ASI and BDR started the work in January after performing yagna with special worship near the door of the santus santorum.

The sand filling was done by the British in 1903 to provide stability to the 13th century structure.