Samiti Member Held With Huge Cache Of Ganja In Gajapati

Gajapati: Police have seized a huge cache of ganja from a pickup van and arrested a Samiti Member near Chudangapur village in the Gajapati district on Friday.

The arrestee has been identified as Kartika Sabara, the Samiti Member of the Keshariguda gram panchayat.

According to reports, the officials intercepted a pickup van during patrolling. Following a thorough search, they found around 6.89 quintals of ganja from it.

Following this, police arrested the accused and forwarded him to the court.