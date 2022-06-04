India Reports 3,962 New Covid-19 Cases And 26 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India reported 3,962 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

While India recorded 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 2,697 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,26,25,454, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.77 per cent, according to the ministry.