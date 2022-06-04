Miscreants Loot House In Sambalpur After Tying Up Elderly Couple

Sambalpur: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted cash and gold ornaments from an elderly couple after tying them near Sambalpur City railway station on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Shyam Sundar Dalmia.

According to reports, some miscreants barged into Dalmia’s house. After some altercation, they attacked him and tied his hands and legs, and also covered his mouth. They also tied his wife and carried out the loot. Meanwhile, the couple’s son was sleeping on the upper floor of the house but was unaware of the incident.

Thereafter the miscreants decamped with Rs 60,000 cash and jewellery amounting to Rs 10 lakh.

Reportedly, the whole incident has been captured on a CCTV camera.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation on the basis of the CCTV footage.