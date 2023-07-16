Sameer Vidwans Talks About Kartik Aaryan’s Iconic Chappal Scene In SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Mumbai: ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ directed by Sameer Vidwans, crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide in two weeks. The film features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles as Sattu and Katha. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is one of the rare films that touches upon social issues in a sensitive way and sends across a message that tugs at your heart strings.

For those who haven’t watched the film yet, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is about Sattu and Katha, two individuals of different backgrounds tied together in a marital setup. Sattu goes through a journey of knowing Katha (who is a rape survivor), understanding her trauma and working sensitively towards overcoming it.

In a recent video interview with Filmy Shilmy, the director said, “The intensity with which Kartik performed one scene left me surprised. We were shooting the ‘chappal sequence’ from different angles. After the shot, Kartik told me that he wanted to re-perform this scene, and if I didn’t like it, I could remove it during the editing. He reshot the sequence in which he beats a man with a chappal, and then he suddenly started crying. The moment he started crying, everyone on set got goosebumps.”

Sameer also said that after wrapping up the sequence, he asked the actor what triggered him to cry like that in the scene. Kartik told Sameer that it just happened, and tears flowed from within.

“The way audiences have cheered and whistled for Kartik on that scene is all because of him,” added Sameer.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Shikha Talsania. It is currently in theatres.

Kartik recently flew to London for the shoot of his next film with Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’. He also has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and a love story helmed by Anurag Basu in the pipeline.