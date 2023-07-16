Bombing In Puri Market; Five Including Gang Leader Held

Puri: Five persons, including the main accused, Raja Mallik, have been arrested in connection with hurling bombs at a meat shop on 14.07.2023 at Gaudabada Sahi Fish Market under Sea Beach police station in Puri.

Four live bombs, two bikes, a phone and a gun were seized from them.

According to police, Raja Mallik was booked under Section 110 of CrPC and after coming out of jail recently, he created a criminal gang and started terrorising the people.

The gang was involved in extorting money from shops and vendors and many such incidents in the area. There are already four cases in the name of Raja Mallik in the Sea Beach police station, the police said.

On the evening of 14th July, Raja Mallik along with his associates Raghu Mallik, Akshay Raut, Sunil Sahu and Manas Bhoi tried to extort money from Santosh Sahu and also hurled bombs at his chicken counter in the fish market.

After the incident created panic in the area, a police team consisting of Sea Beach police station and a special squad was formed under the instructions of SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

“The police team successfully apprehended the five operatives of the criminal gang within 24 hours,” Additional SP Sushil Mishra informed at a press conference on Sunday.

Puri City DSP KK Haraprasad and Sea Beach police station IIC Manas Ranjan Chakra were also present in the press conference.