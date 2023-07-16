Three Employees Arrested In Boudh For Embezzling Rs 43 Lakh From E-Commerce Firm

Boudh: Three employees working as field agents in an e-commerce company have been arrested by Boudh police today for allegedly embezzling Rs 43 lakhs from the firm.

The police have seized Rs 4.5 lakh, two Royal Enfield Bullet Motorcycles, one laptop and three mobile phones from the accused trio.

Addressing a presser here today, Boudh SP P Raj Prasad informed that the arrested persons, Priya Ranjan Pal (25) of Nayagarh and his two accomplices Ashish Pradhan (24) of Baghmari and Byomkesh Giri (30) of Jaleshwar in Balasore district, were working as field agents of Kantamal & Baunsuni in Boudh district, Bamura in Angul district.

They have been defrauding the company for many months by selling the items booked by the customer outside and also embezzling the collection of Cash On Delivery (COD) without depositing it with the e-commerce firm.

The accused trio was absconding after the E-Commerce Firm, Flipkart, filed a complaint against them of misappropriation of Rs 38 lakh from Baunsuni area, Rs 2.90 lakh from Bamura area, and Rs 1.90 lakh from Kantamal area.

After hiding in various places for a long time, the accused trio were travelling back to Boudh yesterday, when the police apprehended them acting on a tip-off.

Boudh SP said that the arrested accused have been forwarded to the court and further investigation in this case is underway.