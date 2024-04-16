Sambalpur MP’s Wife Arundhati Devi, Son Naman Gangdev Join BJD In Presence Of Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Smt Arundhati Devi, wife of Sambalpur MP Nitesh Gangdev, officially joined the ruling party of Odisha, Biju Janata Dal, in the presence of Chief Minister and BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Arundhati, along with her son Naman Gangdev, visited the Chief Minister’s residence Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening to join the party.

BJD’s Rajya Sabha member Manas Mangaraj was also present during the meeting. Nitesh Gangdev is a member of the erstwhile royal family of Deogarh in western Odisha.