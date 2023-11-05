Salman Khan fans will get a huge treat with Tiger 3!

Salman Khan is undeniably one of the biggest action superstars in Indian cinema. The superstar of the nation in the last few decades has given some of the hard-core mass masala action films, which have been widely accepted and loved by everyone. Known for the desi action films, Salman boomed the stylized action genre with his sole holding ‘Ek Tha Tiger’.

The film presented him as the OG SPY of Bollywood, Tiger of the SPY Universe, and in both parts, including Tiger Zinda Hai, he had given the blockbusters. Following the massive success of both films, he is returning as the Tiger in next Sunday’s Diwali release, Tiger 3. The actioner has caught the eyes of the masses for various reasons, but what got their attention is its lavishly mounted action sequences, which are almost similar to the Hollywood biggies.

By keeping in mind his massive fan following across the nation, Salman Khan has made sure the masses get a never-before-seen action spectacle on the big screens when they watch Tiger 3. The much-awaited Tiger 3 features a car chase sequence, a hand-to-hand combat sequence, stunts, bike action, and some gun sequences. He has shot almost each and every action sequence in the film by himself and has ensured that they look raw and real on the big screens to the audiences.

The Tiger franchise and SPY Universe are mainly known for their high-octane action sequences, and to continue the trend, the makers have left no stone unturned in making Tiger 3 the biggest event film in Indian cinema. The trailer, the promo, and the assets that have come out have given an idea of the craft and scale of the film. Salman always prioritises his fans and audiences over everything, and he has done the same with Tiger 3 as he promises them a mega treat with the film.

The advance booking of the film began yesterday, and it is showing a solid trend in the booking.

The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Riddhi Dogra. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.