Salman Khan Cheers Lulia Vantur’s New Song ‘Designer Lehenga’: Here’s What He Says

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has cheered lulia Vantur as she dropped a brand new track titled ‘Designer Lehenga’.

Taking to social media, Salman Khan shared the official video of the song and cheered on lulia. Tweeting, Salman also urged his fans to show the song immense love. He wrote, “Presenting a new track ‘Designer Lehenga’ composed by super rockstar #HimeshReshammiya and written by #ShabbirAhmed and sung by @IuliaVantur from the blockbuster hit album Moods with melodies. Song out now so give it all your love.”

Take a look at Salman Khan’s post below:

Presenting a new track ‘Designer Lehenga’ composed by super rockstar #HimeshReshammiya and written by #ShabbirAhmed and sung by @IuliaVantur from the blockbuster hit album Moods with melodies. Song out now so give it all your love https://t.co/zRzQPgFzs7 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2022

